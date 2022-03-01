Nomad launches premium MagSafe ‘Base One’ charger with glass/aluminum design [Hands-on]

Nomad has launched its first device with official MagSafe charging today. The Base One features a full glass and aluminum design, a weighty build, and more. Follow along for all the details including a hands-on look at this premium MagSafe charger.

Up until now, we’ve seen Nomad launch MagSafe-compatible versions of its Base Station Hub and Base Station Mini, but today marks the company’s first launch of an official MagSafe device with 15W fast wireless charging for iPhone 12 and 13.

Base One specs

Official MFi certified MagSafe with 15W fast wireless charging

Powered via USB-C (6.6 ft nylon braided cable included) 30W power adapter required (sold separetly)

All metal and glass design in carbide gray or silver

Solid build weighing in at 1.13 pounds (515 grams)

Priced at $129.95

Hands-on with the Base One

I’ve been testing out a carbide gray (almost black) model of the Base One over the last week with an iPhone 13 Pro.

As you’ve already realized, the Nomad Base One isn’t for everyone with a top-end build and price. But with the market flooded by cheap plastic chargers, it’s nice to see a fully premium MagSafe charger that doesn’t skimp on any detail and is built to last.

I think the glass and metal finish of the Base One looks very classy and the weight of the charger is impressive – and functionally means it’s not moving around when you go to remove your iPhone.

The official MagSafe charger has a very soft finish to keep from scratching your iPhone and provides a solid magnetic connection. Another detail I really appreciate is the MagSafe puck being raised above the glass so the big iPhone 13 camera bump doesn’t create any issues with a flush connection with the charger.

The bottom of the Base One features a clean rubber non-slip surface across the entire footprint.

Wrap-up

After using the Base One, I think it successfully delivers on a premium experience both aesthetically and functionally. The one thing that would have been nice would have been including the required 30W power adapter in the box with the Base One.

However, those that are happy to spend $129 on a premium MagSafe charger probably either don’t mind spending a few extra bucks on a power adapter or already have a spare one anyway.

Base One is up for order now direct from Nomad for $129.95 with 50% off Nomad’s 30W power adapter also available.

And check out a closer look at the Base One in Nomad’s video below:

