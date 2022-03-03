Verizon boosts 2022 5G UWB rollout to 175 million Americans, announces ‘+play’ entertainment hub

Verizon hit a major goal ahead of schedule back in January when it rolled out 5G UWB coverage to 1,700 US cities covering more than 100 million people. Now Verizon has shared it should cover more than 175 million Americans with the ultra-fast 5G sooner than expected along with unveiling a new entertainment services hub called “+play.”

Verizon made the announcements during its investor day, giving credit to its network engineers for the faster than expected 5G UWB rollout:

Verizon Communications Inc. today announced an acceleration in availability of its market-leading 5G Ultra Wideband network to an expected 175 million people by year-end 2022. This new fast tracked timeline is made possible by the incredible pace of deployment achieved by Verizon’s network engineering team.

As a refresher, Verizon’s UWB (ultra-wideband) 5G is the fastest flavor of the latest cellular standard and can reach speeds of up to 1 Gbps – though don’t expect that to be the norm.

Along with the rapid 5G deployment this early this year, Verizon launched new unlimited plans with up to a 50GB hotspot, 6 free entertainment subscriptions, a monthly International Travel Pass. Meanwhile, 5G Home Internet is 50% off for existing customers.

You can find Verizon’s 5G UWB coverage map here.

New entertainment hub

And speaking of entertainment services. Verizon announced a new hub called +play aiming to make it easier to stay on top of subscriptions and save money on streaming services.

Through new partnerships with Netflix, Peloton, Live Nation’s Veeps and featuring leading services like Disney+, discovery+, A+E Networks, AMC+ and many others, the hub will give Verizon customers a simple and efficient way to access and take advantage of exclusive deals for content services.

+play will be free for Verizon customers when it launches and include all of the existing services the carrier offers (like Hulu, ESPN, Disney+, and more) and will be adding these new partners:

Netflix, Peloton, Veeps concert livestreams, WW International, Inc., A+E Networks (Lifetime Movie Club, HISTORY Vault, and A&E Crime Central), The Athletic, Calm, Duolingo, and TelevisaUnivision’s Vix+, among many others.

+play is going to start in beta later this month with limited customers before a full launch coming “later this year.”

