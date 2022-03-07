Apple TV+ comes to Comcast, here are the supported devices

Apple keeps expanding its Apple TV+ presence as the streaming service is rolling out to Comcast’s US platforms.

After launching about two years ago, Apple TV+ expanded from Apple’s own devices to several set-top boxes, Smart TVs, and even videogame consoles. Now, the Cupertino company’s streaming service is rolling out to Comcast’s services, which includes:

Xfinity X1;

Xfninity Flex;

XClass TV.

According to Comcast’s press release, Apple TV+ will be available across “all eligible devices” in the coming days.

“With the launch of Apple TV+, our customers now have access to all of today’s most popular streaming services through our aggregated user experience and award-winning voice technology,” said Sam Schwartz, Chief Business Development Officer, Comcast. “By leveraging our global technology platform, our partners can distribute apps on one tech stack to reach tens of millions of viewers.”

From March 15 through March 21, Apple will offer Xfinity customers a preview of some of its most popular Apple TV+ original series and films across X1, Flex, and Steam with no sign-up or sign-in required. Xfinity customers will be able to enjoy the first seasons of many of its most popular shows, as well as the blockbuster Apple Original film, “Greyhound”.

In addition, Xfinity customers who are not currently Apple TV+ subscribers are eligible for a three-month free trial of the service when they sign-up via their Xfinity device by April 25.

Comcast’s customers can access Apple TV+ by saying the name of the streaming service into their voice remote or by saying the name of the desired title from the streaming service (like “Ted Lasso” or “The Morning Show”).

Are you excited to try Apple’s streaming service on Comcast services? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

