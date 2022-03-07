Deals: iPhone 13 cases starting at $37, refurb Apple Watch Series 6 from $250, more

Starting off the work week, all of today’s best deals are headlined by all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 cases on sale from $37. That’s alongside refurbished Apple Watch Series 6 discounts and a chance to score the just-released Beats Fit Pro for $130. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 cases on sale from $37

Kicking off a new week, Amazon is now discounting a selection of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases. Shipping is free across the board. Starting at $37, you’ll find the best prices of the year across the entire lineup of covers at 20% off or more. Ranging from options for all four models of Apple’s latest handsets, there are also leather and silicone cases up for grabs alongside the ongoing clear cover discounts. Spanning multiple colorways too, you’ll want to scroll through this page to see the entire lot of official iPhone 13 cases.

Apple Watch Series 6 see cert. refurb discounts from $250

Through the end of today, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation Apple Watch models in certified refurbished condition starting at $120. Leading the way this time around is Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS in all five colors for $260. Down from its original $429 going rate, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention and the best price yet. Plus, 40mm styles are on sale from $250.

Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! This makes Apple Watch Series 6 a notable way to avoid paying more premium prices for the latest and greatest wearable from Apple.

Beats Fit Pro see cert. refurb discount to $130

Woot is now offering the just-released Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $130. Normally fetching $200, this is matching the all-time low for a refurbished model and delivering multiple styles for the first time. Beats Fit Pro just launched last fall as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at six hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24.

