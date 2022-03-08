Firefox for iPhone adopts Safari’s bottom search bar plus new wallpapers

Mozilla is out with an update today for its Firefox iOS browser. Matching the flexibility of Apple’s Safari on iOS, the new Firefox mobile release brings the option to place the search bar at the bottom of the app. There are also some new wallpapers inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red.”

Today’s minor update for Firefox on iOS comes after the mobile browser got a major overhaul back in November with a new homepage experience:

The main change with Firefox 98 for iOS today is the ability to swap the top search bar to the bottom, making for a faster experience, particularly for one-handed use.

And in celebration of the March 11 launch of “Turning Red” on Disney+, Mozilla has added some mobile wallpapers inspired by the feature film (available through April 30 on both iOS and Android).

You can find the wallpapers feature by opening your Firefox Mobile app and double clicking the Firefox logo on the homepage or in your Customization Settings. We will have a variety of wallpapers for you to choose and pick one that suits your style.

While the new wallpapers are exclusive to US users, Mozilla says it “will have new wallpaper options to share globally in the coming months.” Meanwhile, Firefox Focus on Android has been updated so that HTTPS-only mode is the default.

Firefox is a free download from the App Store and Google Play store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: