Best iPhone SE 3 pre-order deals: T-Mobile, Verizon, Amazon, Xfinity Mobile, more

Last week, Apple took to the stage with its “Peek Performance” event in order to showcase the new iPhone SE 3. Now the just-announced handset is finally available to order, with various retailers delivering notable discounts on day one. Below you’ll find all of the best iPhone SE 3 launch deals from Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Xfinity Mobile, and many other providers.

iPhone SE 3 pre-orders start at 8 a.m. ET

Alongside the official storefront going live, all of the other retailers carrying iPhone SE will be going live right at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT. The first iPhone SE devices are slated to arrive next week on March 18.

Apple’s latest budget-friendly iPhone this time around arrive as the SE 3. Still sitting within the body of the iPhone 8, the refreshed handset has an updated array of components centered around the A15 Bionic chip. That enables plenty of firsts for the SE lineup, like all of the new photography functionality like Cinematic and Night modes on its dual 12MP camera with Deep Fusion. There’s still the Home Button design in lieu of Face ID, as well as a 4.7-inch LCD display that rests around it. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the handset right here, too.

Amazon

Those who are looking to add an iPhone SE 3 to a Cricket Wireless plan can now score the latest handset with as much as $100 in credit attached courtesy of Amazon. This will be applied over the 24-month period you’re subscribed to Cricket Wireless and gives you some extra cash back to score a new case for Apple’s latest smartphone. While not as steep as some of the other carrier promotions below, this is a nice place to start for those hoping to score the budget-friendly device.

Verizon

Like many retailers, Verizon will be offering the new iPhone SE 3 for $11.94 per month on contract to break up the $429 price tag into smaller installments. While the carrier won’t be running any promotions this time around to knock the price down, those who pick up the new handset can score $200 towards an Apple iPad (including the new iPad Air 5. This won’t appeal to everyone, but shoppers who plan on scoring both of Apple’s latest devices may find this to be the more compelling pre-order discount.

T-Mobile/Sprint

As for what the Uncarrier has in store this iPhone SE 3 pre-order day, both T-Mobile and Sprint will be offering Apple’s latest for just $30. The only catch is that you’ll have to trade-in an eligible device in order to score the affordable handset for such a low price. The up to $400 in savings offered by T-Mobile will be applied over a 24-month period via the usual bill credits.

Those who aren’t planning to trade-in a device can also benefit from some pre-order savings for iPhone SE 3, with T-Mobile taking half off the new release. With the savings applied as bill credits, you’ll have to add the handset to a new line on any of the carriers plans for 24 months.

Xfinity Mobile

While not as seasoned as some of the other carries, Xfinity Mobile is looking to make up for that with some of the more aggressive iPhone SE 3 pre-order promotions. Those who are willing to switch to the carrier and transfer over a phone number will be able to save the full $429 on the new Apple handset. Those savings will be applied over 24 months as bill credits, effectively scoring you the new iPhone SE 3 for free.

AT&T

Unfortunately, AT&T won’t be offering any promotions on the new iPhone SE 3 for today. You can still pre-order Apple’s latest handset from the carrier, though there aren’t any trade-in incentives to benefit from this time around. It is a real departure from the iPhone 13 series launch last fall, which had AT&T delivering some of the more competitive prices on the higher-end Apple releases. So if you’re looking to score the iPhone SE 3 at a discount and going with AT&T is a must, best wait until some promotions do end up rolling out.

9to5Mac Take:

With the iPhone SE 3 pre-order day deals not being as competitive as last fall’s iPhone 13 action, there is a much clearer winner this time around. If you’re looking to switch to a new carrier or already find yourself signed up with T-Mobile, there’s not much going to be too much out there to really compete with the Uncarrier this time around.

