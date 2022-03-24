Apple Maps expands detailed 3D buildings and enhanced navigation to Canada

Apple on Thursday announced that it is bringing the new Apple Maps experience with detailed 3D buildings and enhanced navigation to Canada. The new maps, which were built from scratch, will be available in selected Canadian cities.

This new Apple Maps experience was already available in some US cities, such as New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, as well as London in the UK. According to the company, users will now find the same experience when exploring maps in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver.

The newly enhanced city experience — which expands on the new map that Apple spent years building from the ground up — includes enhanced navigation and amazing details for road markings, land cover, trees, elevation, and public transit routes; introduces a new windshield view for drivers and immersive walking directions shown in augmented reality; and much more.

With iOS 15, Apple decided to rebuild its maps to include more accurate details. One of the new features is the addition of detailed 3D buildings, which brings detailed landmarks of major cities in three dimensions. Important Canadian landmarks such as Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal and Robson Square in Vancouver are now available in 3D on Apple Maps.

In addition to the detailed 3D buildings, Apple Maps in these cities also features enhanced navigation, which includes indicators for turning lanes, traffic lanes, bus and cab lanes, and crosswalks. There are also enhanced traffic updates, immersive walking directions, cycling directions, and curated guides.

The Apple Maps update is now being rolled out to all users with iOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8. You can check the availability of Apple Maps features by region on Apple’s website.

