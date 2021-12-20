Apple expands 3D landmarks on Apple Maps to Philadelphia

One of the new features of iOS 15 is a 3D experience for Apple Maps, which brings detailed landmarks of major cities in three dimensions. As expected, Apple is now expanding the 3D landmarks in Apple Maps to Philadelphia following a recent expansion to Washington D.C. and San Diego.

The expansion was quietly confirmed by Apple on its iOS 15 features webpage (via MacRumors), which now lists Philadelphia in the “Maps: Detailed City Experience” section. Users in Philadelphia have also been sharing screenshots on Twitter of the new 3D landmarks in action.

Apple had previously confirmed that Philadelphia was one of the cities to get 3D landmarks in Apple Maps by the end of 2021. The feature was initially launched in only a few cities like New York and San Francisco, but now the company is working on bringing this experience to more places.

The company says that the detailed maps will be expanded to some cities in Canada next year.

With the release of iOS 15, Apple Maps gets its biggest update ever with a city experience that offers rich details, driving routes with better navigation, immersive walking directions shown in augmented reality, and much more. […] Support for additional cities, including Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver, will be available next year.

Right now, 3D landmarks on Apple Maps are available for the following cities:

London, United Kingdom

Los Angeles, CA

New York, NY

Philadelphia, PA

San Diego, CA

San Francisco Bay Area, CA

Washington, DC

Earlier this month, Apple also rolled out its detailed coverage on Apple Maps with Look Around and other features to Australia.

