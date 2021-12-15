Here’s how Apple Maps can help you plan ahead for COVID-19 vax requirements when traveling

As governments push for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Apple is now showing on Apple Maps whether or not a place requires a vaccination passport, PCR test, or mask wearing indoors.

Although this feature was available at least since August, when the company partnered with Yelp so businesses could share COVID-19 vaccination polices, it looks like only now Apple has roll out this information more clearly on Apple Maps for not only airports, but restaurants, touristic places, stadiums, and more.

This is a nice way for users to plan ahead for COVID-19 vaccines requirements when traveling abroad, even though, it’s important to notice that not all places show information regarding COVID-19 demands.

For example, when searching for the Empire State Building, Apple Maps says:

Wearing a face mask is required, please bring your own. Hand sanitizer available for visitors. Intensified cleaning and disinfecting. Tickets are only sold online to avoid ticketing queues.

A Twitter user pxavier (via MacMagazine) showed a different label Apple can provide as well for other locations. In Brazil’s Maracanã Stadium, it reads:

No COVID-19 test result required upon proof of vaccination. Kids until the age of 12 are exempted from providing test results. A proof of full vaccination is requires and must be older than 14 days.

Early this year, Apple had partnered with VaccineFinder to show COVID-19 vaccine sites in the US. Around the same time, the company started showing COVID-19 information for airports on Apple Maps.

Although all of these can help you prepare to plan for your trip, it’s important to check official information with local governments as they change constantly.

For example, yesterday, Apple started to require again customers and employees to wear masks when at an Apple retail store in the US, as you can read more about it here.

