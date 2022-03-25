These are the best monitor arms to bring flexibility to your Mac’s external display

Looking to have more flexibility with your Mac (or PC) external display, create more desk space, or just dial in your setup? A VESA monitor arm is a simple way to do all that with great options from under $50. Read along for a look at the best monitor arms from simple to high-end choices.

Whether you’ve just picked up Apple’s new Studio Display, a different monitor, or want to upgrade your existing external display or even an iMac, a good monitor arm is a valuable upgrade for ergonomics, desk setup flexibility, and more.

While we’ll focus on desk-mount monitor arms below which offer the most flexibility without having to drill holes in your wall, most of the brands mentioned sell a wall-mount version too.

Even though most monitors feature VESA mount support, you’ll want to double-check yours to make sure it’s compatible. For some Apple products like the Pro Display XDR and iMac Pro, you can buy a VESA adapter at any time. Other products like the Studio Display can be modified after purchase at an Apple Store to add a VESA mount if it’s not configured initially.

Best monitor arms for Mac (or PC) external displays

Vivo

My own setup with the Vivo arm and LG UltraFine display

If you’re good with a simple design, the matte black Vivo single monitor arm is a timeless option. I’ve had this model for over three years and it’s sturdy, affordable, and works with a wide range of monitor sizes.

I like that you can choose to mount this in the center of your desk or go for an offset, floating display aesthetic – which the pole-style design lends itself to nicely. The main downside here is you need to grab an allen wrench for some adjustments.

Works with up to 32-inch monitors

Supports up to 22 pounds

Simple and clean design

75 x 75mm and 100 x 100mm VESA compatible

Tilt range: -90 to +90 degrees

Roation: 360 degrees

Swivel: 360 degrees

Max arm height: 16-inches

Max extention: 16-inches

Cable management clips included

Grommet and clamp mount work with desks up to 3.25-inches thick

Color: matte black

3-year warranty

Price: $49.99, sometimes less

Vivo also offers a dual-monitor version of this arm as well as a spring-arm articulating model like the options below.

Huanuo

The Huanuo HNSS6 monitor arm is a gas spring, fully articulating mount that many will see as a step up from the pole-style in functionality and also features a bolder design aesthetic.

This monitor arm (and the others below) is great for those that will be adjusting their display regularly and value no-tool repositioning.

Works with up to 30-inch monitors

Supports up to 14.3 pounds

Gas spring makes it easy to adjust and stay in place (no tools needed)

75 x 75mm and 100 x 100mm VESA compatible

Tilt range: -50 to +35 degrees

Roation: 360 degrees

Swivel: 180 degrees

Max arm height: 16.1-inches

Max extention: 18.5-inches

Cable management included

Color: black

5-year warranty

Price: $39.99, sometimes less

Alongside the HNSS6 is the dual-monitor HNDS6 priced at $99.99 (often goes for less) and the HNSS12 at $69.99 that can hold up to 35-inch monitors. Huanuo also makes a range of wall-mount arms.

Ergotron

The Ergotron LX is billed as a professional-grade monitor arm. It sports refined aluminum construction and high-end finish options like polished silver, matte black, and white. The LX also supports large and heavy monitors and comes with a 10-year warranty.

Works with up to 34-inch monitors

Supports up to 25 pounds

Uses Ergotron’s “Constant Force” tech for easy adjustments

75 x 75mm and 100 x 100mm VESA compatible

Tilt range: 75 degrees

Roation: 360 degrees

Pan: 360 degrees

Max extention: 25-inches

Max lift: 13-inches

Grommet or clamp mount works with desks up to 2.4-inches thick

Cable management included

Color: matte black, polished aluminum, and white

10-year warranty

Price: $189

Ergotron makes a dual-monitor version of the LX arm, and a wall-mount version, among its along models.

Fully

Fully’s Jarvis Monitor Arm offers an interesting balance between the Huanuo and the Ergotron. It supports almost 20 pounds, comes in three colors, and features a 15-year warranty at less than the cost of the Ergotron.

Works with up to 32-inch monitors

Supports up to 19.8 pounds

Easy tension adjustment

75 x 75mm and 100 x 100mm VESA compatible

Swivel: 360 degrees

Max arm height: 19.8-inches

Max extention: 23.8-inches

Grommet or clamp mount to desks up to 3.5-inches thick

Built-in cable management

Color: black, silver, or white

15-year warranty

Price: $129.99

Fully also offers the Jarvis Monitor Arm in a dual-screen version priced at $179.99.

Best monitor arms wrap-up

All of these monitor arms have stood the test of time and earned some of the highest review ratings from users. No matter where you land as far as what’s most important between design, functionality, finish, and price, there should be something for everyone on the list above.

And when it comes to placing your monitor in the most ergonomic position to avoid neck strain, experts recommend having it so your eyes line up with the top 1/3 of your display. Check out more details on that in our full walkthrough.

