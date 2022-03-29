Apple schedules Q2 2022 earnings release for April 28

Filipe Espósito

- Mar. 29th 2022 2:28 pm PT

0

Apple announced on Tuesday that it will release its earnings report for the fiscal second quarter of 2022 on Thursday, April 28. As usual, the company will release its Q2 2022 earnings report then hold a conference call with investors and analysts to provide more details about the results.

Last quarter, Apple reported a revenue record of $123.95 billion, up 11% year over year. The company reported profit of $34.6 billion and earnings per share of $2.10. It’s important to note that Apple itself had warned that it would be negatively impacted by supply constraints during the holiday quarter, but it appears to have weathered that storm quite well.

Apple did not provide any official guidance for Q2 2022 due to uncertainty caused by manufacturing disruptions and the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Apple CFO Luca Maestri said in January that the “very strong customer response to our recent launch of new products and services drove double-digit growth in revenue and earnings.”

The call will be held at 2:00 p.m. PDT/5:00 p.m. EDT with Apple releasing its full earnings report 30 minutes before that. The call will include a question-and-answer section with Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri. 

As is the case every quarter, Apple will live stream the earnings call on its Investor Relations website. We’ll have our own coverage right here at 9to5Mac as well.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.

About the Author

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.