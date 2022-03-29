Apple schedules Q2 2022 earnings release for April 28

Apple announced on Tuesday that it will release its earnings report for the fiscal second quarter of 2022 on Thursday, April 28. As usual, the company will release its Q2 2022 earnings report then hold a conference call with investors and analysts to provide more details about the results.

Last quarter, Apple reported a revenue record of $123.95 billion, up 11% year over year. The company reported profit of $34.6 billion and earnings per share of $2.10. It’s important to note that Apple itself had warned that it would be negatively impacted by supply constraints during the holiday quarter, but it appears to have weathered that storm quite well.

Apple did not provide any official guidance for Q2 2022 due to uncertainty caused by manufacturing disruptions and the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Apple CFO Luca Maestri said in January that the “very strong customer response to our recent launch of new products and services drove double-digit growth in revenue and earnings.”

The call will be held at 2:00 p.m. PDT/5:00 p.m. EDT with Apple releasing its full earnings report 30 minutes before that. The call will include a question-and-answer section with Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri.

As is the case every quarter, Apple will live stream the earnings call on its Investor Relations website. We’ll have our own coverage right here at 9to5Mac as well.

