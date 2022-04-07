Friday Night Baseball appears in TV app ahead of MLB season start

Benjamin Mayo

- Apr. 7th 2022 1:55 am PT

0

Overnight, the Apple TV app has began rolling out the new MLB sections for Friday Night Baseball, which starts streaming on Apple TV+ tomorrow.

In the US, and seven other countries, Apple TV+ will stream two baseball games every Friday night. The first matchup is the Mets vs Nationals at 7 PM ET.

As a reminder, the first twelve weeks of Friday Night Baseball are streaming for free in the Apple TV app — no subscription required. After that, an active subscription to Apple TV+ ($4.99/mo) will be required to watch the games. You can watch on any device that can get the Apple TV app, including Amazon Fire, Roku, games consoles, smart TVs and — of course — Apple devices. You can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Friday Night Baseball has been surfaced as a new row in the Originals tab of the Apple TV app. It shows a lineup of upcoming games and you can press See All to view the entire upcoming schedule. Individual games can be added to your Up Next queue to get a reminder when the show starts.

The Friday Night Baseball live games are not subject to local blackout restrictions, and are available to Apple TV+ users in the following countries: the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea and the UK.

The Apple TV+ MLB experience in the United States also includes a 24/7 livestream ‘All MLB, All Day’, the ‘MLB Big Inning’ show, and other archive content, all streaming in the TV app as part of an Apple TV+ subscription.

Friday Night Baseball games are exclusively available through Apple and not broadcast elsewhere. The games will be presented by Apple’s production team. The host lineup is yet to be officially announced but is rumored to include Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Stephen Nelson and Hunter Pence.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.