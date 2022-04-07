How to use Ethernet with iPad over USB-C or Lightning

Michael Potuck

- Apr. 7th 2022 12:00 am PT

0

Whether you’re having temporary trouble with your WiFi or would like to set up a persistent network connection, follow along for how to use Ethernet with iPad over both USB-C and Lightning.

iPad’s capabilities have grown over the years and the switch to USB-C for more of Apple’s tablets has made it easier than ever to do things like using Ethernet for a stable internet connection. It’s also possible to get Ethernet set up with iPads that use the Lightning port.

Beyond personal use, setting up an iPad with Ethernet can be a great option for businesses or organizations using the tablet for kiosks and the like.

How to use Ethernet with iPad over USB-C or Lightning

2018 and later iPad Pro, 2020 and later iPad Air, 2021 iPad mini

  1. Pick up any USB-C hub that includes Ethernet if you don’t have one already (Anker from around $50, AmazonBasics from about $25, Satechi from around $80)
  2. Plug it into your iPad and plug in your Ethernet cable
  3. You should see an adapter icon show up in the top right corner of your iPad
  4. To double-check your Ethernet connection is working you can head to Settings > Ethernet

iPads with a Lightning port

  1. You can either use a Lightning to Ethernet adapter or a Lightning to USB adapter connected to a USB to Ethernet adapter (Apple sells Belkin’s for $100, also on Amazon, some MFi options go from around $20, USB to Ethernet adapters sell from around $15)
  2. Plug it into your iPad and plug in your Ethernet cable
  3. To double-check your Ethernet connection is working you can head to Settings > Ethernet

Here’s how these steps look on iPad:

how to use Ethernet with iPad walkthrough

After tapping USB 10/100/1000 LAN you’ll see your Ethernet network details:

how to use Ethernet with iPad walkthrough 2

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the original version, it's expanded into multiple screen sizes and Pro and non-Pro options.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12