Apple’s newest store in South Korea now open [Gallery]

A couple of days ago, Apple shared some photos of its newest Myeongdong store in South Korea. Now, starting this Saturday, it’s receiving customers for the first time. This Apple Store is the largest in the country.

This new retail is no stranger for 9to5Mac readers as we covered a month ago that Apple was reading the store for a rather sooner than later release. With today’s opening, the company shared a few more details about the store as well as some photos of customers enjoying this new space.

Here’s some background on Apple’s newest Myeongdong store:

Apple Myeongdong opened this Saturday, April 9, in the center of Seoul’s vibrant and bustling shopping district. Serving as Apple’s largest store in South Korea, this new space invites customers to discover Apple’s latest products, receive best-in-class support from highly knowledgeable Apple Specialists, and participate in educational Today at Apple sessions. .Apple Myeongdong will serve as a stage for established and new Korean artists, who will lead unique Today at Apple sessions celebrating contemporary Korean culture. Participants are able to register today here.

Customers got a special bag with gifts from Apple due to this opening. Customers were also able to buy the new colors of the iPhone 13, the 2022 iPhone SE, as well as all the current lineup of Apple products available.

Check out some of the photos of this opening!

What do you think about this opening? Do you have an Apple Store near home? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: