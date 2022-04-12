Gentler Streak for Apple Watch now tracks dog walking and other non-conventional workouts

Gentler Streak, the Apple Watch workout app that wants to bring compassion to your fitness goals, is being updated to version 2.2. With that, there are some overall improvements, new workouts available, and nice tweaks for both iPhone and Watch apps.

Gentler Streak is a personal fitness habit tracker that offers a free, more compassionate perspective of your workouts. Instead of pushing you to keep completing your Apple Watch rings, the app works with different Heart Zones so you can understand when the exercise is good for you and when you went too far.

When the developers released a couple of months ago a version bringing a standalone Apple Watch app, they hinted that soon enough, they would bring even more non-conventional workouts to Gentler Streak.

According to the app’s release notes, “you can now choose the exact activity you engage in without going for the closest substitute.” With the new workouts available there are over 100 exercises Gentler Streak can track.

Dog walking

Kitesurfing

Wakeboarding

Ice skating Mountain biking

Parkour

Recumbent cycling

Rollerblading Roller skating

Shovelling

Slackline

Standup paddle

On its Apple Watch app, users can now swipe right to decide which metrics they’d like to monitor for a specific workout. In addition, there’s a new auto-pause feature for running workouts and for cycling – the latter needs to be turned on in Settings.

For the Gentler Streak iPhone app, the insights were previously available on the Home tab, which is now called Streak. It brings improved logic and should be more relevant to users’ daily status.

Last but not least, the Daily Condition indicator now looks the exact same on Watch and iPhone, there are also new transitions and bug fixes.

Future looks bright

Gentler Streak gives insightful data in real-time and helps you slow down or go a little further during a workout. For a future update, the Apple Watch app will bring even more features, such as haptic feedback when completing one mile during a walk or a run.

The app is free to download here on the App Store but requires a subscription to take full advantage of it. Premium costs $6.99 per month or $19.99 for a full year.

