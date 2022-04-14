Reddit announces updates to its search system with comments and improved results

Reddit on Thursday announced updates to its search system, aimed at making it easier for Redditors to find exactly what they are looking for. In addition to an updated design, users can now search for comments on the social network.

The Reddit search can currently find posts, communities, and people. As of today, it can also find comments. According to the platform, this was one of the most requested features by users based on a survey last year. A small group of users had already been invited to try out the new comment search, and Reddit says that the feedback was quite positive.

With this new capability, users looking for particular discussions or comments on Reddit no longer need to click on several posts and then scroll through what can sometimes be thousands of comments to find threads that are relevant to them. The new feature solves this problem and quickly gives redditors the ability to comment search directly and further refine their searches by searching for comments within specific communities.

However, this is just one of the changes that Reddit is introducing for its search system. The results shown to users will now prioritize posts rather than content types, and the design has been updated with a simpler look. Reddit says that the search engine is now more refined to reduce the number of unexpected results.

Search is now more flexible when it comes to showing results that don’t exactly match the text of a post. This way, Reddit saw a 60% increase in results for searches that previously showed no results at all. The platform is also able to understand user patterns to improve results, and it identifies user clicks to consider a specific result more relevant in future searches.

The updates are now rolling out to Reddit users on desktop, and are expected to be released soon on mobile platforms.

