NYC Apple Store employees want $30/hour minimum wage as part of union organizing effort

After learning about Apple retail employees at the Grand Central store in NYC starting the process towards unionizing this weekend, new details have been shared about the group’s goals. Along with seeking improved working conditions, more vacation time, and better retirement options, the group is looking to secure a minimum wage of $30/hour.

This weekend the group launched Fruit Stand Workers United covering the details of the unionization efforts for employees at the Grand Central Apple Store. They’ve entered the beginning process of seeking to form a union. In this phase, for a union election overseen by the NLRB to occur, 30% of Grand Central Apple employees will need to complete a card signing.

Spotted by CNBC’s Kif Leswing, a new video walking through the unionization process has been added to the Fruit Stand Workers United website along with a new section going over specific improvements the group wants to see made possible through a union.

For pay, we seek a minimum $30 for all workers, built up on a matrix based on role, tenure, and performance. For benefits, we seek more robust changes, like increased tuition reimbursement, faster accrued and more vacation time, and better retirement options, including higher match rates for 401(k) and enrollment into pension plans. For health and safety, we look to conduct research into security protocols with customer interactions, and research into track dust, health effects from building materials, and noise pollution at Grand Central.

In its mission statement, Fruit Stand Workers United explain the problem they see is “Year over year, the cost of living in New York City has not kept pace with our wages. Meanwhile, Apple has grown to be the most valuable company in the world.”

Through the unionization effort, the group is looking to gain “the legal right to representation in all matters of employment, leave, working conditions and compensation.”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: