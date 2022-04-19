Apple Card users can now get 3% cashback on Apple Pay purchases at Ace Hardware

Benjamin Mayo

- Apr. 19th 2022 12:25 pm PT

0

Apple Card users will now get an additional cash back bonus when buying through Ace Hardware. Boosted from the standard 2% rate, Apple Pay purchases at Ace Hardware stores and online are now eligible for 3% Daily Cash with Apple Card.

The 3% boost is available on purchases made online, at retail stores and through the Ace Hardware app.

As a reminder, Apple Card offers a simple three-tiered cashback rewards system. The Apple credit card gives 2% cash back on any generic purchase with Apple Pay, or 1% on purchases bought using the physical titanium card. A higher 3% rate is available at select merchants, including all Apple hardware and services purchases.

The 3% Daily Cash rate is available with a handful of third-party retailers, currently including Nike, Panera Bread, T-Mobile, Walgreens, Uber, Exxon Mobil gas stations and now Ace Hardware.

“As the only home improvement retailer to offer 3% Daily Cash back on Apple Card, we are thrilled to offer Ace customers even more value when they use Apple Card with Apple Pay to shop online, in-app, and at Ace stores in neighborhoods throughout the U.S.,” said Kim Lefko, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Ace Hardware. “This benefit coupled with our award-winning service and best-in-class brands will deliver even more value for consumers as they confidently maintain and upgrade their most valuable asset – their home.”

Apple Card also offers other perks such as no associated account fees, Monthly Instalments plans for Apple Store hardware purchases, simple sign-up, Family Sharing features, and an easy-to-use Apple UI built into the Wallet app. The card is created by Apple in partnership with merchant bank Goldman Sachs. Apple Card is currently only available in the United States.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Incase Macbook Cases

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.