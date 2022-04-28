Apple Podcasts to help shows promote annual plans to new subscribers

Almost a year ago, Apple Podcasts launched a new subscription model, which allows creators to host bonus content and ad-free versions of their shows in exchange for a monthly or yearly subscription.

In a post on the Apple Podcasts for Creators page, the company urges creators to prepare for annual subscription plans. Apple highlights that it was always possible to offer monthly or yearly subscriptions, but a future software update will make it more clear.

In a future software update, creators will be able to better present annual plans to new subscribers using the new plan picker. The plan picker appears when listeners tap Subscribe or Try Free on a show or channel with a subscription. When an annual plan is lower than the cost of a monthly plan, the picker will display how much listeners can save by choosing an annual plan.

For example, to have an ad-free experience of our Happy Hour podcast, users can subscribe for $4.99/month or $49.99/year, helping you save two months in the yearly plan.

Soon, new subscribers will see upfront how much they will save when subscribing to the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast – or, of course, any other show. As of now, users first need to sign in for a monthly subscription so they can jump to the yearly one.

On this page here, Apple teaches how creators can set up an annual plan for their shows.

It’s important to note that Apple Podcasts take a 30% commission on all podcast subscriptions, and purchases made inside Apple Podcasts are not exposed to third-party clients.

However, podcast creators are allowed to continue to monetize their shows outside of Apple Podcasts Subscriptions in whatever way they choose. Apple Podcasts Subscriptions represent one additional option, alongside services like Patreon or Memberful.

How do you like this future change? Are you subscribed to any podcast? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

