Hands-on: GeForce NOW M1 optimization update [Video]

GeForce NOW is the go-to source for high quality game streaming across Apple devices, Android and PC. And NVIDIA’s released a substantial update to GeForce NOW that includes new features that M1 Mac users in particular will benefit from.

The newest GeForce NOW 2.0.40 update enables the GeForce NOW MacOS app to fully support the Apple M1 Chip and all the Macs running on it. This is a big deal for the overall performance with Apple Silicon Macs. The M1 Macs are all about high performance with low power consumption. And this update is all about taking advantage of that. With the 2.0.40 update, you can expect noticeably lower power consumption, faster app startup times than ever before and an overall elevated GeForce NOW experience.

Now members can more easily discover new games to play on GeForce NOW within the new Genre row in the main menu. And there’s useful sorting options that include the ability to see all the games within GeForce NOW that are available in specific regions. NVIDIA’s also improved the streaming stats overlay for GeForce NOW. This allows you to get a better view of your rendering frame rate while streaming.

Lost Ark Compatibility

Lost Ark is a new MMO game that takes perfect advantage of GeForce NOW. With an M1 MacBook Pro; you can stream Lost Ark at 1600p or on an iMac at up to 1440p at 60fps. And one of the best aspects of this membership is the freedom to customize your gaming experience with every game. With each game you can tweak individual graphics settings to refine the experience for whatever game you’re playing. This is just one of the many ways GeForce NOW brings the PC gaming experience to Mac users and beyond.

9to5Mac’s Take

GeForce NOW is free to join, but you can upgrade your membership for faster access to the GeForce Cloud servers. This grants you extended gameplay sessions, and gain certain RTX graphics features like Ray-tracing and DLSS. It’s great to be able to gain access to those features without needing a large gaming rig to power it all.

If you’re interested in checking out GeForce NOW, you can sign up for free! And if you want more timely updates on GeForce NOW, you can check out GFN Thursday which is a weekly celebration of new games and features. What are your thoughts on GeForce NOW? Sound off in the comments below!

