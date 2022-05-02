Apple Watch Series 7 now available from Apple Refurbished Store

Filipe Espósito

- May. 2nd 2022 7:54 pm PT

0

Apple on Monday quietly started selling refurbished models of the Apple Watch Series 7 in its online store. Customers can now save up to $70 by choosing a refurbished Series 7 model compared to the retail price at the Apple Store – but not all versions are currently available.

The 41mm aluminum Apple Watch Series 7 with a regular sport band is being sold for $339 at the Apple Refurbished Store, down from $399 compared to the official price of a new unit. As for the 45mm model, the refurbished price is $359. Both prices refer to GPS models only, without Cellular connectivity.

However, as noted by MacRumors, the only refurbished options available for the Apple Watch Series 7 lineup are the aluminum case models at this time. Those looking for the stainless steel and titanium versions still have to buy a brand-new unit instead.

Apple Watch Series 7 was released in October 2021 with a larger screen and thinner bezels. Inside, the latest Apple Watch has almost the same components as the Apple Watch Series 6, which is no longer sold by Apple (although you can still find it at the Refurbished Store).

Apple Certified Refurbished Products are pre-owned devices that undergo Apple’s stringent refurbishment process prior to being offered for sale. While only some units are returned due to technical issues, all units undergo Apple’s stringent quality refurbishment process. Refurbished units are shipped in a different box with original accessories and one-year limited warranty.

You can check out all the refurbished models available on the Apple Refurbished Store website. Availability and pricing may vary by country. Of course, you can also look for Apple Watch deals for lower prices on Amazon and other stores.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.
Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7

About the Author

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.