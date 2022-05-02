Apple Watch Series 7 now available from Apple Refurbished Store

Apple on Monday quietly started selling refurbished models of the Apple Watch Series 7 in its online store. Customers can now save up to $70 by choosing a refurbished Series 7 model compared to the retail price at the Apple Store – but not all versions are currently available.

The 41mm aluminum Apple Watch Series 7 with a regular sport band is being sold for $339 at the Apple Refurbished Store, down from $399 compared to the official price of a new unit. As for the 45mm model, the refurbished price is $359. Both prices refer to GPS models only, without Cellular connectivity.

However, as noted by MacRumors, the only refurbished options available for the Apple Watch Series 7 lineup are the aluminum case models at this time. Those looking for the stainless steel and titanium versions still have to buy a brand-new unit instead.

Apple Watch Series 7 was released in October 2021 with a larger screen and thinner bezels. Inside, the latest Apple Watch has almost the same components as the Apple Watch Series 6, which is no longer sold by Apple (although you can still find it at the Refurbished Store).

Apple Certified Refurbished Products are pre-owned devices that undergo Apple’s stringent refurbishment process prior to being offered for sale. While only some units are returned due to technical issues, all units undergo Apple’s stringent quality refurbishment process. Refurbished units are shipped in a different box with original accessories and one-year limited warranty.

You can check out all the refurbished models available on the Apple Refurbished Store website. Availability and pricing may vary by country. Of course, you can also look for Apple Watch deals for lower prices on Amazon and other stores.

