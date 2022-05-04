Apple Park drone photography captures return to office work at headquarters [Gallery]

Earlier last month, Apple employees started to gradually return to work at the corporate office in a hybrid format. As of now, Apple Park employees have to come into the office one day per week, but according to company policy, by May 23, they will need to be in the office at least three days per week. Some drone photography shows their return to office work at headquarters.

Images shared by 9to5Mac reader David Sexton show life in Apple Park in the last few days. He also sent some drone videos of Apple’s headquarters back in 2016 while it was still being constructed.

In one of the photos, it’s possible to see that Apple employees are back at Apple Park as there’s a line waiting in the Cafe. In another photograph at night, it’s possible to see a couple of employees playing basketball.

Sexton was able to take a few different flights with the drone, and although it was previously reported that Apple wanted its employees to come back to work, it’s nice to see that they’re indeed coming back.

Last week, 9to5Mac reported that some employees were organizing under a new group called “Apple Together.” They are advocating for employees’ well-being and rights.

The letter sent to Apple’s CEO Tim Cook provides multiple reasons why the employees of Apple Together believe remote work should still be an option.

We tell all of our customers how great our products are for remote work, yet, we ourselves, cannot use them to work remotely? How can we expect our customers to take that seriously? How can we understand what problems of remote work need solving in our products, if we don’t live it?

You can read the full report here. That said, here’s the latest look at Apple Park, now coming back to life with the return of some of the employees.

It’s also important to note that a month from now, some developers will be able to attend an in-person WWDC 2022 experience as well as be the first to see the new Developer Center at Apple Park.

