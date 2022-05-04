‘Hey Sonos’: Smart speaker maker is launching its own version of Siri

Forget Alexa and Google Assistant, as Sonos is preparing to announce its proprietary voice assistant that will be introduced within the next few weeks. It will let customers control music on the company’s home audio platform.

As first reported by The Verge, Sonos’ personal assistant will be “part of a forthcoming software update set to arrive first to customers in the US on June 1st, with an international rollout to follow.”

As of now, Sonos devices can be controlled with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. With a proprietary voice assistant, its customers will have yet another alternative.

The publication says that Sonos Voice will work with Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Deezer, and Sonos Radio, while Spotify and YouTube Music aren’t yet on board with the integration.

The company won’t record user audio commands or depends on the cloud to process them. Everything will happen on the device and its wake word will be “Hey Sonos.”

Although the company didn’t respond to Verge’s story, the publication notes that Sonos has been working on its proprietary voice assistant for a while:

Sonos declined to comment for this story, citing its policy of not commenting on rumors or speculation. But through various job listings for the voice product and an as-yet-unannounced “Home Theater OS,” the company has offered a glimpse at a future where it will put a much greater emphasis on software and try to establish itself as a central hub for streaming entertainment.

