How to watch the new Peanuts special celebrating Mother’s Day

In its continuing partnership with WildBrain, Apple TV+ today premiered a brand new Peanuts and Charlie Brown special: To Mom (and Dad), with Love.

Of course, the classic Peanuts gang is returning for this latest installment. One of the focuses of the new special is on Peppermint Patty, who grew up without a mother figure in her life. The rest of the group help to show Patty that Mother’s Day is a celebration of families of all shapes and sizes. Meanwhile, Woodstock embarks on a quest to find his mom.

Apple TV+ is the exclusive streaming home of Peanuts content. That includes all the classic holiday specials, as well as a collection of new original productions. That includes series Snoopy in Space and The Snoopy Show, as well as wholly new specials like It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown and For Auld Lang Syne.

How to watch the new Peanuts special

The new Peanuts specials are streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. You can sign up for an Apple TV+ account here, priced at $4.99/mo.

Apple TV+ is accessed through the Apple TV app, which is available on a wide variety of devices and platforms. You can get the TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation 5, Xbox, smart TVs, Xfinity set-top boxes, and more.

Apple TV+ includes access to a library of exclusive original content TV shows and movies. Here’s everything streaming now. Also premiering today alongside Charlie Brown is season two of thriller Tehran, and a new docuseries ‘The Big Conn’ from the creators of McMillion$.

Upcoming releases include Tom Hiddleston and Clare Danes period romantic thriller in The Essex Serpent, Spanish drama Now and Then, and dinosaur docuseries Prehistoric Planet.

