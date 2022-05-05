How to watch the new Peanuts special celebrating Mother’s Day

Benjamin Mayo

- May. 5th 2022 9:03 pm PT

0

In its continuing partnership with WildBrain, Apple TV+ today premiered a brand new Peanuts and Charlie Brown special: To Mom (and Dad), with Love.

Of course, the classic Peanuts gang is returning for this latest installment. One of the focuses of the new special is on Peppermint Patty, who grew up without a mother figure in her life. The rest of the group help to show Patty that Mother’s Day is a celebration of families of all shapes and sizes. Meanwhile, Woodstock embarks on a quest to find his mom.

Apple TV+ is the exclusive streaming home of Peanuts content. That includes all the classic holiday specials, as well as a collection of new original productions. That includes series Snoopy in Space and The Snoopy Show, as well as wholly new specials like It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown and For Auld Lang Syne.

How to watch the new Peanuts special

The new Peanuts specials are streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. You can sign up for an Apple TV+ account here, priced at $4.99/mo.

Apple TV+ is accessed through the Apple TV app, which is available on a wide variety of devices and platforms. You can get the TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation 5, Xbox, smart TVs, Xfinity set-top boxes, and more.

Apple TV+ includes access to a library of exclusive original content TV shows and movies. Here’s everything streaming now. Also premiering today alongside Charlie Brown is season two of thriller Tehran, and a new docuseries ‘The Big Conn’ from the creators of McMillion$.

Upcoming releases include Tom Hiddleston and Clare Danes period romantic thriller in The Essex Serpent, Spanish drama Now and Then, and dinosaur docuseries Prehistoric Planet.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.