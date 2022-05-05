MacBook Pro delayed for stock and custom builds until July, including existing orders from February

The new MacBook Pro has been a big hit and availability has been mostly consistent (outside of the initial launch rush). However, this week we’ve seen orders for both the stock models and custom builds slip until as far as July, even for some customers who placed orders back in February.

This week 9to5Mac received a few emails from readers who ordered custom configurations of the 16-inch MacBook Pro in February. Their orders had been delayed previously but they got another update from Apple stating now their machines wouldn’t ship until late June or early July.

Now others are sharing the same on Twitter with the issue impacting shipping times for both the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro. It appears Apple has been rolling out the latest information on the delays to customers over the last month.

Interestingly, it’s not just the custom builds seeing delays for the new MacBook Pro, even the stock models are all showing as shipping between June 27 and July 12 for both screen sizes.

At the time of writing, various retailers like Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy have stock of a variety of MacBook Pro configurations.

Fortunately, there is a path for IT admins to add MacBooks to Apple Business Manager when purchasing from third-party retailers.

On the positive side, at least it’s now possible to add Macs bought from Best Buy, Amazon, B&H, etc into Apple Business Manager – not ideal, but least it’s an option. — Bradley Chambers (@bradleychambers) May 5, 2022

While Apple CEO Tim Cook recently shared there was less supply constrain than the company expected for the previous quarter, there’s still the expectation of a $4-8 billion loss from constraints this quarter.

But as the flagship MacBook Pro models see eight-week or longer ship times, Apple is running ahead of schedule with Mac Studio shipments. Excited customers on reddit have been sharing the new desktop has been arriving up to 30 days sooner than expected.

9to5Mac’s Take

It could be the miniLED panel causing the delays for the new MacBook Pro notebooks. Other models like the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro that don’t use miniLED are not seeing delays. And in late March, we saw a report that Apple was working to boost its miniLED panel supply between 20 to 30%.

All of that comes as the miniLED MacBook Pro notebooks have been seeing strong demand. A recent study found that the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro outsold all OLED laptops combined during the holiday 2021 quarter.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: