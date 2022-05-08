Report: Apple planning new colors for AirPods Max alongside AirPods Pro 2 launch this fall

AirPods Max were originally introduced in a handful of colors including space gray, silver, green, pink, and sky blue. Now, a new report indicates that we can expect an AirPods Max color refresh as soon as later this year alongside a new version of AirPods Pro. Head below for the details.

AirPods Max color refresh and AirPods Pro 2

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple has two updates planned for AirPods this year. First, as we’ve detailed in the past, there’s a new version of AirPods Pro on the way.

Reports so far have indicated that AirPods Pro 2 are expected to feature a new design as well as support for Lossless playback for the first time. There are also rumors of new “health management” and fitness tracking features, but we’re still waiting on more details to know exactly what health and fitness features Apple could be planning.

In the most recent edition of Power On, Gurman doubles down on AirPods Pro 2 coming sometime this fall. He notes that we are nearly three years past the original AirPods Pro launch, “so the batteries are already probably in trouble for some early adopters.” As an AirPods Pro early adopter, this is something I can corroborate.

Also in Sunday’s newsletter, Gurman says that alongside AirPods Pro 2, Apple is planning new colors for AirPods Max. While Gurman notes the he would “hope” to see a price drop as well, there’s currently no indication that Apple has any price drop planned.

Look out for new AirPods Pro in the fall. The current model has been on the market since fall of 2019, so the batteries are already probably in trouble for some early adopters. Also look out for an AirPods Max refresh with new colors (and, we hope, a price drop—$550 is absurd for those headphones).

Ideally, Apple will do more than simply update the color options when it refreshes AirPods Max this fall. The over-ear headphones lack support for Lossless playback, both via wireless and wired playback. This becomes an even more glaring omission if AirPods Pro 2 add support for Lossless playback this year.

What do you hope to see in a refresh of AirPods Max? Will new colors be enough to make you happy or are you hoping for new features and a price drop as well? Let us know down in the comments.

