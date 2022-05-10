Apple releases new firmware for AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max; here’s how to check

Apple is rolling out a new firmware version for AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro users today. The update rolling out today brings the two devices to firmware version 4E71. Head below for details on how to update.

Update: Apple has also now started rolling out a firmware update for AirPods Max, bringing the over-ear headphones to version 4E71 as well. The update is also now rolling out to AirPods 3.

Today’s updates are rolling out to AirPods 2, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro, but not AirPods 3 or any Beats headphones. The update comes with version number 4E71, which is an increase from the previous version of 4C165.

Unfortunately, Apple does not provide release notes for AirPods firmware updates. Instead, users have to wait for the update to hit their AirPods 2 or AirPods Pro, then poke around to find out if anything has changed.

As you probably know by now, Apple also does not make it easy to manually update your AirPods to new firmware versions. Instead, the company said new firmware versions will install when the AirPods are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone.

To check your AirPods firmware version:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

Navigate to the “Bluetooth” menu

Find your AirPods in the list of devices

Tap the “i” next to them

Look at the “Firmware Version” number

If you spot any changes in the AirPods firmware update rolling out today, let us know down in the comments or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

