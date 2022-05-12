Review: Nomad Base One Max offers MagSafe and Apple Watch charging in a premium design [Video]

Following up on the Base One premium MagSafe charger, Nomad debuted its Base One Max recently with the same high-end glass and aluminum design plus an integrated Apple Watch charger. Follow along for a detailed look at how this official MagSafe dual charger for iPhone and Apple Watch stands apart from the competition.

After reviewing the Base One, I found it to successfully deliver a premium experience both aesthetically and functionally. And the Base One Max has the same attributes like the beautiful solid glass and aluminum design, 15W MagSafe wireless charging for iPhone, and a delightfully weighty build.

Base One Max specs

Official MFi certified MagSafe with 15W fast wireless charging for iPhone

Integrated Apple Watch charger

Powered via USB-C (6.6 ft nylon braided cable included) 30W power adapter required (sold separately)

All metal and glass design

Super solid build weighing in at 1.98 pounds (900 grams)

Priced at $149.99

Base One Max in use

Just like the Base One, the Base One Max comes in silver and carbide gray (black/very dark gray). I find the design in both colorways really classy. I kind of think of it as a beautiful, compact sculpture that happens to charge your iPhone and Apple Watch. It looks great in any space you put it.

The two-pound weight of the Base One Max is lovely and means it’s not moving at all when removing your devices.

As is the case with the Base One, the Max isn’t going to be the right fit for everyone with a premium price of $149 to match the high-end materials and build.

But as I wrote previously, in a market dominated by cheap plastic chargers, it’s good to see a premium dual MagSafe/Apple Watch charger that should last a lifetime, looks wonderful, and doesn’t spare any detail.

One difference between the Base One Max and its smaller sibling is the area around the Apple Watch charger. It features a clean granite/quartz type of material. It has a smooth finish and complements the aluminum and glass very nicely.

The entire bottom of the charger is made up of non-slip rubber or silicone with feet to give it a bit of lift.

Nomad Base One Max wrap-up

After testing out both the Base One and Base One Max, I think if you’re in the market for a premium MagSafe charger, these should be on your shortlist.

And for everyone out there with an Apple Watch, the Base One Max is a bit more compelling with the integrated wearable charger for just $20 more than the Base One. Just don’t forget you’ll need to pick up a 30W power adapter if you don’t have a spare one.

Base One Max is available direct from Nomad priced at $149.99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: