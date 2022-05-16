Sonos Sub Mini leaks following the company’s affordable ‘Ray’ soundbar launch

May. 16th 2022

Sonos just officially launched its most affordable soundbar to date with “Ray.” Now one of the company’s next products has been revealed which would serve as a good companion for the Ray and Beam soundbars. Here’s how the Sonos Sub Mini looks and when it might launch.

Leaked by The Verge, we’ve got our first detailed look at Sonos’ budget wireless subwoofer called the “Sub Mini.”

At this point, the company only sells one wireless option for supporting low-end frequencies, the Sub gen 3 at $749. That’s not a good fit for smaller spaces or priced to go with the $279 or $449 Ray and Beam soundbars.

As shown above in the rendering created by The Verge after seeing a real picture, the Sonos Sub Mini features a cylindrical design with a vertical pill cutout. That hints Sonos may be using a similar internal design as the Sub.

Specific dimensions weren’t found but given the mini name, the new sub should come with a compact form factor. Detailed features and pricing also weren’t discovered, at least for now.

While it’s unclear when we might see a launch for the Sonos Sub Mini, comments from the company’s CEO Patrick Spence hint it could arrive sometime between now and September.

Another clue that this could be the company’s next release is the internal codename. The Ray soundbar that was just launched used the name S36 and the Sub Mini is internally known as S37.

Last week, along with Sonos Ray going up for preorder, the company also revealed its own voice assistant will be launching in June that will allow Sonos customers to control Apple Music natively.

