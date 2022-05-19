TikTok for iOS adding new tools to tag and credit creators for their work

José Adorno

- May. 19th 2022 6:06 am PT

TikTok is launching a few crediting tools so creators can have the ability to directly tag, mention, and credit a video in their description. The app will also prompt users to credit a creator throughout the posting process along with an educational pop-up that explains the importance of crediting someone else.

“These features are an important step in our ongoing commitment to investing in resources and product experiences that support a culture of credit, which is central to ensuring TikTok remains a home for creative expression,” says TikTok in a press release.

To use the new creator crediting tools, users must follow these steps:

  1. Create or edit a TikTok video.
  2. On the posting page, tap the new “video” icon.
  3. Once on the video tag page, you can select a video that you have liked, favorited, posted, or that has used the same sound.
  4. Once selected, the video tag will be added as a mention in the caption.

TikTok says “it’s important to see  a culture of credit take shape across the digital landscape and to support underrepresented creators in being properly credited and celebrated for their work.”

Alongside that, the company has a few other approaches, such as its Originator series and a “Crediting Creators” section on its Creator Portal.

How do you like these changes? Share your thoughts down in the comment section.

