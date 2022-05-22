Apple Music discount for students getting pricier in several countries

Currently, Apple Music offers four different subscription plans for its users: individual, student, family, and Voice Plan (limited to a few countries). Now, college students from several regions are receiving an email warning that its discount will be reduced, as Apple is raising the price of Apple Music for students.

On Twitter, a student from South Africa posted the email Apple sent them about Apple Music’s increased price:

“Thank you for subscribing to ‌Apple Music‌. We wanted to let you know about an upcoming change to this subscription.Apple is raising the price of this subscription from USD 1.49 per month to USD 1.99 per month.”

MacRumors was able to confirm that not only South African subscribers will have to pay more for the student plan, but users in Australia, the Phillippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, India, Indonesia, Israel, and Kenya are also seeing a price increase. More countries could be on the list as well.

These changes usually happen when the country’s currency variates a lot when compared to the US dollar. That said, it doesn’t look like this price increase is the same as Spotify announced last year for Europe. In April of 2021, Spotify increased £1 student and individual plans.

It’s not clear at the moment whether Apple is planning to raise the prices of Apple Music globally. With the company pushing users to subscribe to Apple One, it doesn’t look like that Apple is actively raising prices, but instead just making a monetary correction.

As you can see, Apple Music for students in South Africa used to cost $1.49 per month. In Brazil, for example, it’s around $1. US students, as you may know, pay $4.99 per month.

Are you seeing a price increase for Apple Music in your country? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Merci pour cette triste nouvelle Apple. pic.twitter.com/zW9lZo5U3d — Nikhil (@LVDNoff) May 21, 2022

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: