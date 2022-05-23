Apple VP Dr. Sumbul Desai talks Apple Watch data health benefits in CBS interview

Lots of stories exist about how the Apple Watch helped save lives. In a CBS interview, Dr. Sumbul Desai, Apple’s vice president of health, highlights the data health benefits that the Apple Watch brings.

In the story, correspondent David Pogue showed how self-tracking data can be beneficial for smartwatch users. When talking to Dr. Sumbul Desai, she highlighted a few important features available on the Apple Watch Series 7 but that are also available on older watches, such as the Series 4.

Desai talks about noise notifications, heart rate, cardio fitness, electrocardiograms, and cardio fitness, features that launched over these years, thanks to hardware and software improvements on the Apple Watch.

One important function not mentioned is the blood-oxygen monitor. Most likely, since it’s not FDA approved, Apple must have thought about focusing on technologies less controversial or that they can advertise freely, such as taking an ECG in 30 seconds.

The CBS story pointed out that experts are saying devices like smartwatches that continually monitor your health data can also give you an early warning about medical problems before a doctor might.

For a while, studies have been showing how beneficial the Apple Watch can be to help users stay active and alert in case of any emergency. Recently, Apple has highlighted some accessibility features coming to the Apple Watch in a future software update – most likely watchOS 9.

Not only that, but rumors say Apple is readying one of the biggest years of the Apple Watch with the Series 8. Apart from a better processor, it’s said to feature the first new sensor in over two years.

You can learn everything we know so far about Series 8 here and watch the CBS story below.

