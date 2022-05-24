Apple Watch ‘Pride Threads’ faces now available, here’s how to add

Apple is celebrating Pride Month for another year by releasing new Apple Watch bands and watch faces. While sales of the new bands start on May 26, Apple Watch users can already experience these new watch faces. Here’s how to add them.

The new Pride Threads and Nike Pride watch faces are available to Apple Watch Series 4 users or later. When you access the Watch app on the iPhone, they will appear on the “Face Gallery” below the “New Watch Faces” section. Your Apple Watch will need to be running watchOS 8.6 and your iPhone running 15.5 or later.

Here’s how Apple describes the Pride Threads watch face:

This face brings together colors that represent the LGBT community. The threads morph to create the time and respond to the movement of your wrist. You can also tap each thread or rotate the Digital Crown to send a vibration across them.

How to add the new Pride Threads watch face

To add the new watch face, follow the steps below:

Open the Watch app on the iPhone;

Tap “Face Gallery” on the bottom of the screen;

On the “New Watch Faces” section, select “Pride Threads;”

Tap “Add.”

Users can choose between a white or black background. If you own a Nike edition of the Apple Watch, there’s also an exclusive pride band available as well that you can add in the same way as explained above.

You can find good deals on the Apple Watch, its charger, and bands on the Amazon store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: