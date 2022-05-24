Apple announces new 2022 Apple Watch Pride bands and watch faces

As May 17 marks the International Day Against Homophobia and ahead of Pride Month in June, Apple on Tuesday announced the 2022 edition of its traditional Apple Watch Pride band. In addition, there’s also a new Pride-themed watch face that will be available to all users.

Apple is known for standing up for LGBTQIA+ rights, and every year the company releases Apple Watch Pride bands so that members of the community can show their pride. At the same time, the company also financially supports LGBTQIA+ organizations working to bring about positive change upon diversity.

Here’s how Apple describes the new Edition Sport Loop band:

Members and allies of the LGBTQ+ creative community at Apple were inspired to deliver a new expression of pride through this unique design. Utilizing the comfortable, durable, and adjustable Sport Loop design, Apple used a new technique to remove several of the double-layer nylon-woven textile loops on the band to reveal the word “pride” in a cursive style inspired by the original “hello” greeting — displayed on the first Macintosh in 1984 — giving the word a novel, three-dimensional look and feel.

There’s also a new Nike Loop Band. This is the first time Apple releases more than on Pride band.

In addition to the new watch band, Apple is also introducing new watch faces that are already available. Here’s how Apple describes Pride Threads watch face:

This face brings together colors that represent the LGBTQ community. The threads morph to create the time and respond to the movement of your wrist. You can also tap each thread or rotate the Digital Crown to send a vibration across them.

The new Pride watch band is now available from the Apple Online Store for $49, and it will hit Apple Retail Stores on May 26.

