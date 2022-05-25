Beats Studio Buds get special edition with Daily Paper collab

Released last summer, Beats Studio Buds just got a new special edition, this time in partnership with the Amsterdam clothing brand Daily Paper. In this version, the Buds have a graffiti-looking case with white earbuds and a Daily Paper sign in red.

“Music is one of the most important brand pillars for us as it brings our community together,” said Abderrahmane Trabsini, Co-Founder and Design Director of Daily Paper. “Working with Beats has always been on our wish list of collaborations. It’s also an extension of the current SS22 collection which is inspired by hip-hop culture.”

Apart from the new-looking case and the stylized buds, Beats Studio Buds have the same features and sound quality as previous iterations. The Beats Studio Buds don’t feature a stern, and have a dial-like shape, with a ridge on the outside that features the Beats logo.

These earbuds feature Active Noise Canceling as well as Transparency Mode. With six microphones, Beats Studio Buds can isolate the exterior sound or make it feel like you’re not wearing earbuds at all.

Different from the Powerbeats Pro or other Beats headphones, this one doesn’t feature Apple’s H1 or W1 chip. It means that although you can easily pair these earbuds with your iPhone and iPad, you do need to pair them with each device at a time. Features such as in-ear detection don’t exist in these earbuds.

Here’s what Beats says about Beats Studio Buds’ sound quality:

Beats Studio Buds were designed and engineered to prioritize high-quality audio playback and overall comfort — no matter if you’re listening to music, streaming a movie or chatting with a friend. The ergonomically tilted acoustic nozzle features a laser cut micro-vent to ensure pressure relief on the eardrum. Its powerful, balanced sound is driven by the proprietary 8.2mm, dual-element diaphragm driver, which features a central rigid piston with a flexible outer surround. Coupled with a two-chamber acoustic design, Studio Buds achieves outstanding stereo separation and low harmonic distortion across the frequency curve so you hear every note.

This special edition goes on sale on May 26 online and at Daily Paper Stores costing $149.95/£129.95.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: