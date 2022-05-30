Poll: Which rumored iOS 16 features are you most excited to see?

As WWDC 2022 approaches, we’re only a week away from seeing iOS 16 for the first time. Based on rumors, the next big update to the iPhone and iPad operating system is expected to have significant changes, which include revamped notifications, new accessibility features, and better multitasking for iPad users. Now we want to know which rumored iOS 16 feature you are most excited to see.

When it comes to the user interface, iOS 16 should keep the same design as iOS 15 – so don’t expect big design changes like in iOS 7. However, this doesn’t mean that there won’t be any exciting new features coming with the update. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 16 will bring major enhancements to the lock screen, including widget-like capabilities.

These widgets will probably let users have quick access to information such as the weather and battery level right from the lock screen, just as is already possible with home screen widgets. These lock screen widgets should be part of a new “always-on display” mode for iPhone 14 Pro models later this year.

Apple has also been working on a revamped notification system. Details are unclear at this point, but 9to5Mac has learned that this includes new options in Focus Mode. Similarly, iOS 16 will also add new features to native Apple apps such as News and Health.

More recently, Mark Gurman also revealed that there will be “more social network-like functionality” in iMessage. More specifically, the journalist expects new features regarding audio messaging. iOS 16 is also expected to introduce new AR/VR technologies will be the basis for Apple’s new mixed reality headset.

Apple recently confirmed that iOS 16 will include new accessibility features, including live captions, Apple Watch mirroring, and door detection.

The iPad side of iOS 16

As for iPad users, iPadOS 16 is rumored to bring even more multitasking capabilities to the tablet version of iOS. Apple has been experimenting with new ways to let users open and resize two or more apps at the same time in iPadOS.

Recent additions to the WebKit infrastructure on GitHub indicate support for a new “multitasking mode” that would allow for freely resizable windows on iPadOS. The updates indicate that iPadOS would feature a new system toggle for enabling a “multitasking mode” with app windows.

Which rumored iOS 16 feature are you most excited to see?

Now that you know all the latest rumors about iOS 16, which feature are you most excited to see next week?

Personally, I can’t wait for a redesigned lock screen – which is pretty much the same since the early days of the iPhone. And as I also have an Android phone here, I realized how far behind the iOS notification system is compared to the competition. For example, it would be nice to have a button to be reminded about a notification at some later time.

But what about you? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below.

As a reminder, the WWDC 2022 opening keynote will take place on Monday, June 6, at 10AM PT.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: