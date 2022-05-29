‘RealityOS’ trademark hints at Apple’s new AR/VR headset coming soon

Earlier this year, a few developers found references to a platform named “RealityOS” in App Store logs. This, of course, corroborated multiple rumors about Apple working on a new mixed reality headset. Now, thanks to a new “RealityOS” trademark, we may have a clue that this new AR/VR headset from Apple is indeed coming soon.

As discovered by Parker Ortolani, an unknown company called Realityo Systems LLC has registered the trademark “RealityOS” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark was filed on December 8, 2021 for categories such as “peripherals,” “software,” and most importantly, “wearable computer hardware.”

While this could be some random company’s trademark, there’s evidence that links this specific trademark to Apple.

Apple’s shell companies

Since Apple is all about secrecy, it has a few shell companies that it uses to register trademarks and patents for unreleased products – so that they aren’t tied directly to Apple in case of leaks.

For instance, one of Apple’s shell companies is “Yosemite Research LLC,” which Apple uses to register macOS names like Yosemite and Big Sur. Last year, this company registered the trademark “Monterey” days before WWDC 2021, and it turned out that Monterey was the official name of macOS 12.

And here’s the best part. Both Yosemite Research LLC and Realityo Systems LLC are registered at the same address, which points to “Corporation Trust Center” – a real company that provides trademark services of which Apple is a client.

But if that’s not enough for you, there’s even more evidence that links “RealityOS” to Apple.

‘RealityOS’ logo and deadline

As soon as Ortolani shared his findings, some Twitter users noticed that the same company has filed a trademark for “RealityOS” in other countries such as Uganda and Uruguay. 9to5Mac independently confirmed that Realityo Systems LLC submitted the trademark application in Brazil in December last year, and that there was an update to the request on May 10, 2022.

Some of these trademarks were submitted with a logo using Apple’s proprietary typography San Francisco. At the same time, RealityOS trademark has June 8, 2022 as a deadline for “international filing” with the USPTO. That’s only two days after WWDC. The filings also lack any “proof of use,” which corroborates that realityOS is related to an unreleased product.

“RealityOS” logo

“RealityOS” trademark filed in Brazil

What is RealityOS?

RealityOS is probably the name of Apple’s new operating system created for upcoming AR/VR devices from the company. According to rumors, Apple has been working on two new devices – a pair of AR glasses and a mixed reality headset.

Although the AR glasses project is still in development, a recent Bloomberg report revealed that Apple executives recently demonstrated the new AR/VR headset to the company’s board of directors. This suggests that the product could be announced as soon as WWDC 2022 next week.

We’re not sure that Apple will unveil its new headset in June, but it seems that the company is gearing up for a big announcement really soon.

