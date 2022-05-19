Bloomberg: Apple execs recently presented augmented reality headset to company board, suggesting product is close to launch

According to a new report from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, Apple has recently demoed its upcoming AR/VR headset device to the Apple company board of directors. This is a good indicator that the project is at an ‘advanced stage’ and that a public product launch is imminent.

Bloomberg previously reported that a consumer launch for the headset is planned for 2023 but an early announcement of the device is likely. Today’s report also said that the development of the headset’s operating system has ramped up in recent months.

Bloomberg said Apple has been working on augmented reality versions of core iPhone apps to use on the headset as well as new apps “that will handle tasks such as streaming immersive content and holding virtual meetings.”

The first iteration of the headset is expected to be a relatively bulky and expensive device, featuring high-resolution displays, a powerful chip, and advanced sensors. Some previous reports have pitted the headset at a price well above $1000. It may be primarily targeted at enthusiasts and the developer community.

Future versions of the headset are already in development, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple’s long-term goal is to make a pair of lightweight augmented reality glasses, but this form factor won’t be feasible for a few more years.

There has been some speculation that Apple could announce the AR/VR headset at Apple’s upcoming WWDC keynote, which will be held on June 6. If true, this would likely be a sneak peek announcement with the product not going on sale until early 2023.

Earlier this week, The Information posted a feature story detailing the protracted history of the headset project internally.

Augmented Reality (AR) is mixing real-world images with artificial ones in real time – sometimes also known as Mixed Reality. This contrasts with Virtual Reality (VR) where the entire image is artificial ...
