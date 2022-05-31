Apple announces 2022 Apple Design Awards finalists ahead of WWDC event

WWDC 2022, Apple’s annual conference for developers, begins next week with an opening keynote in which the company will announce what’s new for iOS, macOS, and its other operating systems. After the keynote, Apple will hold the 2022 Apple Design Awards to reward apps with the best design of the year – and now we know which apps are finalists.

Apple Design Awards is another traditional Apple event held every year during WWDC. The company chooses apps from iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS that have stood out in the App Store for being innovative or having great social impact.

With less than a week to go until the event, Apple has now revealed which apps are the finalists that will compete for the award in the following categories: Inclusivity, Delight and Fun, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics, and Innovation.

The Apple Design Awards celebrate apps and games that excel in the categories of Inclusivity, Delight and Fun, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics, and Innovation. Discover this year’s finalists, then tune in to watch the event as part of WWDC22.

You can check out some of the finalist apps below:

Inclusivity

Letter Rooms

Navi

Noted

Procreate

tint

Wylde Flowers

Interaction

A Musical Story

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

Slopes

Transit

Vectornator: Vector Design

What Remains of Edith Finch

Visuals and Graphics

Alien: Isolation

Behind the Frame

Halide Mark II

LEGO Star Wars: Castaways

MD Clock

(Not Boring) Habits

WWDC 2022 schedule

The WWDC 2022 opening event will take place on Monday, June 6, at 10 a.m. PT. Apple will then hold the State of the Union Platforms at 1 p.m. PT, and then Apple Design Awards at 5 p.m. PT.

On a related note, registrations for Digital Lounges are now open to eligible developers, allowing them to connect with Apple experts and the developer community for Q&As about WWDC announcements.

The full list of 2022 Apple Design Awards finalist apps can be found on the Apple Developer website.

