WhatsApp for iOS to add another verification code to prevent fraud

WhatsApp for iOS will soon add another layer of protection when a user tries to login into an account for the first time. After people started being tricked into giving their verification code to criminals last year, WhatsApp is finally planning a way to stop this from happening.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a double verification code to improve users’ privacy and security. The publication explains that when you try to register your phone number on a different smartphone, you’ll be required an additional verification code apart from the first verification code sent by SMS.

WhatsApp will display the following message:

The number XXX is already being used for WhatsApp on another phone. To help make sure that your account is in your control, you must confirm another verification code. For extra security, you must wait for the timer to finish before you can send the code. When you receive the code, enter it here.

WABetaInfo says that when the first attempt to log into a WhatsApp account is successful, another 6-digit code will be needed to complete the process. With that, another message will be sent to the owner of the phone number, so they’ll know that an attempt to log into their account just happened.

Since this is a feature under development, it’s not clear when or whether it will see the light of the day. That said, it’s very interesting to see a third layer of protection on WhatsApp. In case you don’t know, as of now, apart from the 6-digit code you have to add when trying to log into a new phone, you can also enable a 6-digit pin to prevent unwanted access.

With this new feature, users will have another layer of protection to avoid having their account stolen.

What do you think about this upcoming feature, would you use it? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

