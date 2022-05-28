WhatsApp for iOS improving Reactions feature in new update

Last month, WhatsApp released its long-awaited Reactions feature. With that, users could react with up to six emojis in any conversation, audio, photo, and more. Now, the app is planning to improve the function even more with a few tweaks.

According to WABetaInfo, beta version 22.12.0.70 of WhatsApp for iOS brings detailed Reactions information. This tweak is pretty much about reacting to photos on an automatic album.

When you send a few photos in a chat, WhatsApp gathers them as an album. As of now, users of the stable version of the app won’t know who reacted to each photo. With this future update, you’ll be able to know which reaction is to each photo.

The publication explains:

In the previous version, users could not understand which photos or videos from an automatic album received a reaction without opening it. Thanks to this Reactions feature, WhatsApp beta users can now see a media thumbnail right within the reaction info: the media thumbnail helps the user understand which media has been reacted to in an automatic album.

Apart from that, WhatsApp is preparing a 2.0 iteration of Reactions by bringing the ability to react with any emoji available. As of now, the function is under development – just like an improved version of multi-device compatibility – but will surely come to life in a future update.

When WhatsApp starts rolling out this improved Reactions feature, it will look just like the one available on Instagram Direct Messages. By long-pressing a message, you’ll just have to click on the “+” button, and then select the emoji you want to use.

That said, it will still take a few weeks until these features roll out to more beta testers and, then, finally to the stable version of the app.

Are you excited to try these tweaks for Reactions on WhatsApp? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

