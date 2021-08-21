WhatsApp for iPad coming as the company works on multi-device support 2.0

WhatsApp for iPad might finally be arriving after years of wait. For the past few months, Facebook has been working on multi-device compatibility and Mark Zuckerberg himself already hinted that the app was indeed coming for Apple’s tablet, and now there are more pieces of evidence about it.

According to always reliable WABetainfo, WhatsApp is finally working on multi-device 2.0, and users will be able to use an iPad as a new linked device.

The website says that even Android tablets are also planned to support multi-device features on WhatsApp for Android. As for now, Facebook is readying the launch of multi-device support for up to four devices and one smartphone.

According to a WhatsApp spokesperson in an interview with TechRadar, this feature will let people use WhatsApp “without the need to have your phone connected:”

“Multi-device means that users will have the same functionality that is available on the current public versions of WhatsApp Web, Desktop and Portal, just without the need to have your phone connected. Our multi-device capability immediately makes the experience better for people who use Desktop/Web and Portal. And it also will make it possible to add support for more kinds of devices over time.“

With multi-device compatibility, users will be able to keep connected to WhatsApp even without their phones around or when their smartphones run out of battery. Now, according to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing an app version for iPad, and “it will be released in a future update.”

The website explains that this will be a native app that works independently from your iPhone, and those who are testing WhatsApp beta will be able to use the app on iPad in a future update.

Not only that, but the app just submitted another update to its TestFlight beta. With version 2.21.170.12, WhatsApp is redesigning contact info on iOS to business contacts. This update will make more clear pieces of information about a business account as well as keep it simple to send a message, call, or share the contact information.

Are you excited to try WhatsApp on iPad? Would this be a hint that the next app coming to iPad could be Instagram? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

