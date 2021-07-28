WhatsApp teases multi-device support and other upcoming features in new interview

WhatsApp has been working on a lot of different features over these past few months. Now, in an interview with TechRadar, a company spokesperson talked about new features the app will soon add, including the coveted multi-device support.

The feature people are excited about the most is multi-device support, which is currently in beta and already available for some iOS users, as WABetainfo reported this week. But a WhatsApp spokesperson said that WhatsApp Web on PC and tablet is still very important to the app’s ecosystem:

WhatsApp Web remains an important platform for our users. Until now, WhatsApp has only been available on one device at a time. Desktop and Web support only worked by mirroring off your phone – which meant your phone had to be on and have an active internet connection.

Although WhatsApp doesn’t stipulate a release date, the company talks about how this feature is going to help a lot of users:

Multi-device means that users will have the same functionality that is available on the current public versions of WhatsApp Web, Desktop and Portal, just without the need to have your phone connected. Our multi-device capability immediately makes the experience better for people who use Desktop/Web and Portal. And it also will make it possible to add support for more kinds of devices over time.

As for “more kinds of devices over time,” Apple users expect iPad to be one of them, as it was teased in an interview that WABetainfo had with the company’s CEO and Mark Zuckerberg.

The WhatsApp spokesperson also talked about the pandemic and how features like desktop calling and features to make business messaging faster and easier were important during these difficult times:

We are always working to make private conversations on WhatsApp feel as close to in-person as possible, regardless of where you are in the world or the tech you’re using. With so many people still apart from their loved ones, adjusting to new ways of working and trying to keep their businesses running, we’ve focused on how we can provide more support in these area.

To learn more about the latest WhatsApp news, check out our full guide right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: