iOS 16 brings new playlist sorting feature to Apple Music, more

Chance Miller

- Jun. 6th 2022 7:13 pm PT

0

During today’s announcement of iOS 16 at WWDC, Apple Music didn’t get any stage time despite being one of Apple’s most important services. Nonetheless, there are a couple of small changes to the Music app that are worth noting: playlist sorting and the ability to mark an artist as a “favorite.”

iOS 16 features for Apple Music

First and foremost, the Music app with iOS 16 now allows you to sort playlists by a handful of different parameters. Traditionally, all playlists in the Music app have been sorted by the order in which the songs were added to the playlist: the first songs added at the top and the songs added most recently at the bottom.

With iOS 16, all playlists in Apple Music have new sorting options. This includes the ability to sort in reverse playlist order based on when the songs were added (most recent at the top), as well as by title, artist, album, and even release date.

You can find the new playlist sorting option by going to a playlist in the Music app, tapping the three dots in the upper-right corner, and looking for the new sorting option in the menu.

iOS 16 also allows you to mark a particular artist as a favorite. “Keep track of the artists you care about most with new music notifications and improved recommendations,” Apple explains. This new favorite option can be found on the profile of an artist in the Music app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iOS 16

iOS 16

About the Author

Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.