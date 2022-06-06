iOS 16 brings new playlist sorting feature to Apple Music, more

During today’s announcement of iOS 16 at WWDC, Apple Music didn’t get any stage time despite being one of Apple’s most important services. Nonetheless, there are a couple of small changes to the Music app that are worth noting: playlist sorting and the ability to mark an artist as a “favorite.”

iOS 16 features for Apple Music

First and foremost, the Music app with iOS 16 now allows you to sort playlists by a handful of different parameters. Traditionally, all playlists in the Music app have been sorted by the order in which the songs were added to the playlist: the first songs added at the top and the songs added most recently at the bottom.

With iOS 16, all playlists in Apple Music have new sorting options. This includes the ability to sort in reverse playlist order based on when the songs were added (most recent at the top), as well as by title, artist, album, and even release date.

You can find the new playlist sorting option by going to a playlist in the Music app, tapping the three dots in the upper-right corner, and looking for the new sorting option in the menu.

iOS 16 also allows you to mark a particular artist as a favorite. “Keep track of the artists you care about most with new music notifications and improved recommendations,” Apple explains. This new favorite option can be found on the profile of an artist in the Music app.

