Planning to buy the new M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro? Not in Brazil, please

During the WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple announced the new M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Starting from $1,199, if you’re planning to buy one of these two Macs in the near future, here are the best and worst places to buy them across the globe.

As always, Nukeni gathered the information on Apple Online Stores across the globe to find which is the cheapest country to buy a new M2 MacBook Air or M2 MacBook Pro and which is the most expensive.

As always, the website informs why both United States and Canada have two prices listed for each:

The countries I added taxes to are the US and Canada. The US and Canada have different tax rates depending on where you make purchases, so I show two prices, one for the product purchased in the location with the lowest tax rate, and one for the product purchased in the location with the highest tax rate.

Here are the best countries to buy the new M2 MacBook Air:

United States: $1,199

Hong Kong: $1,210.77

Singapore: $1,234.11

Japan: $1,249.51

Canada: $1,250.95

Here are the worst countries to buy the new M2 MacBook Air:

Brazil: $2,776.87

Norway: $1,696.06

Sweden: $1,683.61

Finland: $1,666.88

Hungary: $1,656.57

The interesting thing here is that Brazil reduced the price of the new MacBook Air compared to when the previous generation launched. Even with that, the M2 MacBook Air costs more than twice the price in the United States and $1,100 more than the second-worst place to buy a new Mac. Damn. You can find the full list here.

Here are the best countries to buy the new M2 MacBook Pro:

Hong Kong: $1,274.50

Malaysia: $1,297.88

United States: $1,299

Taiwan: $1,344.16

Japan: $1,355.66

Here are the worst countries to buy the new M2 MacBook Pro:

Brazil: $3,027.43

Norway: $1,802.12

Denmark: $1,796.63

Hungary: $1,794.62

Sweden: $1,785.68

The same about the M2 MacBook Air applies to the M2 MacBook Pro. Brazil’s MacBook costs almost three times more than the one sold in Hong Kong. In addition, it’s $1,200 more than the second-worst place to buy this computer. You can find the full list here.

Wrap-up

The data is about the entry models of the M2 MacBook Air and M2 MacBook Pro. Nukeni also shows the price for other configurations as well.

Are you planning to buy one of these two Macs? If so, in what country? Share your thoughts in the comments section below:

