These are all the iOS 16 features that won’t be available at launch

Apple announced iOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote, but there are a lot of features that won’t be available as soon as the operating system is available. Last year, the same happened with several functions, whether they were delayed during the beta cycles or Apple just decided they weren’t ready just yet. With that in mind, here are the features you shouldn’t expect to launch later this fall.

iOS 16 redesigned Lock Screen is for sure one of the coolest features arriving with this new operating system later this fall, but not everything that Apple previewed with it will be available in a few months from now. According to the company, these two features will arrive later this year:

Live Activities: Live Activities help you stay on top of things that are happening in real time, right from your Lock Screen;

Live Activities help you stay on top of things that are happening in real time, right from your Lock Screen; Live Activities API: Follow an ongoing sports game or track the progress of your ride or order with just a glance. Glance at Live Activities from your favorite third-party apps with the new developer API.

Without Live Activities arriving with iOS 16 first public version, the App Clips won’t support it when the new operating system launches, although it will feature an increased size limite and precise location suggestions in Spotlight and Siri Suggestions widget.

Expected for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura, Freeform – a new flexible canvas – will also launch later this year.

With the Freeform app, users will have a canvas for diagramming new projects, having real-time collaboration, while chatting via iMessage or FaceTime. This whiteboard has plenty of space for lots of people working together by writing or drawing.

Game Center will also lack features when iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura launch as these two features will need a bit more time:

SharePlay support: Games that use Game Center multiplayer support have SharePlay integration. You can start playing automatically with friends on a FaceTime call;

Games that use Game Center multiplayer support have SharePlay integration. You can start playing automatically with friends on a FaceTime call; Contacts integration: Contacts shows your friends’ Game Center profiles. Tap through to see what they are playing and accomplishing in games.

For iOS 16 and tvOS 16, Matter support won’t launch until sometime later this year. Matter is a new smart home connectivity standard that will enable compatible accessories to work together seamlessly, across platforms. Matter will allow you to choose from even more compatible smart home accessories and control them with the Home app and Siri on Apple devices.

For iPadOS 16, Focus filter, which will be the ability to set boundaries within Apple apps like Calendar, Mail, Messages, and Safari to draw boundaries for each Focus you enable, won’t launch with the first version of iPadOS 16.

Wrap up

As we’re still on beta 1 of iOS 16, we’ll surely learn more about delayed features before the beta cycle ends. We’ll make sure to update this article once we hear what other functions will be delayed – let’s hope that not as much as iOS 15.

