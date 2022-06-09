Apple TV+ space drama For All Mankind returns today for its third season. For All Mankind is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. Here’s how to watch.

For All Mankind was one of the debut series at Apple TV+’s launch back in November 2019. It has received much critical acclaim, even being rated as the #1 show of 2021 by Rolling Stone. Early reviews for season three suggest that the show will continue that streak.

In season one, For All Mankind starts off with the Russians beating the United States Apollo 11 mission to land on the moon first. This energizes an alt-reality timeline where the Space Race never ended and investment in organizations like NASA far exceeds what actually happened in the 60s. Season 3 picks up in the 1990’s and the focus of the international space regimes has shifted to interplanetary travel; destination Mars.

Season 3 features the familiar clash of the US and Russians teams, with an additional competitor in the mix – an Elon Musk-esque billionaire who is trying to reach Mars commercially. Joel Kinnaman returns as lead cast member Ed Baldwin, along with Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour and more.

How to watch For All Mankind season three

You can watch For All Mankind in the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. You do not need an Apple device, although that will generally give you the best experience. The Apple TV app is available on a variety of platforms including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox, and more.

You can also watch on the web in a browser at tv.apple.com, although the sign-up process is slightly complicated if you don’t already have an Apple ID.

For All Mankind Episode Release Dates

The first episode of season three premieres on June 10. Remaining episodes of the ten-episode season drop weekly, every Friday.

For All Mankind Episode 1: June 10, 2022

For All Mankind Episode 2: June 17, 2022

For All Mankind Episode 3: June 24, 2022

For All Mankind Episode 4: July 1, 2022

For All Mankind Episode 5: July 8, 2022

For All Mankind Episode 6: July 15, 2022

For All Mankind Episode 7: July 22, 2022

For All Mankind Episode 8: July 29, 2022

For All Mankind Episode 9: August 5, 2022

For All Mankind Episode 10: August 12, 2022

You can see everything Apple TV+ has to offer in our TV+ guide. Other upcoming releases include Sundance award-winning film ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ on June 17, Maya Rudolph comedy ‘Loot’ on June 24, and dark prison drama ‘Black Bird’ starring Taron Egerton coming July 8.

