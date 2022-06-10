Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak talk iOS 16, CarPlay, more in ‘The Talk Show’ interview

In the annual episode of The Talk Show from WWDC, Apple execs Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak joined John Gruber to go in-depth on everything new from this week. Conversations ranged from details on macOS Ventura to the new iOS 16 Lock Screen to what CarPlay could mean for an “Apple Car” in the future.

During the interview, Federighi, who serves as Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, offered some interesting details on Apple’s different platforms and frameworks for developers. He elaborated on how things like AppKit, UIKit, Catalyst, SwiftUI, and more can all coexist for developers.

Federighi and Joswiak also touched on what it was like to bring developers back to Apple Park for the first “in-person” WWDC since 2019. Joswiak explained that Federighi was one of the Apple execs who really pushed to bring developers back in person this year, at least in some capacity.

The two also touched on the new Apple Developer Center, along with some common talking points about what the App Store has meant for developers, consumers, and the economy as a whole.

Some more tidbits:

Federighi confirmed that more changes are coming to the new System Settings app on the Mac, which has received criticism so far. Specifically, Federighi indicated that Apple is planning to add the videos back to the ‘Trackpad and Gestures’ section of the app.

On the future of iCloud Private Relay and the lack of news regarding it at WWDC: Federighi explained that it’s still a service that Apple “loves” and “operates” but that it’s not quite ready to come out of beta.

On CarPlay: The new interface is meant to give carmakers the ability to integrate the iPhone experience with their own branding. Is it the first indication of the Apple Car? Some awkwardness from Federighi and Joz.

Some interesting details on why Apple still splits the WWDC keynote up by platform, even though so many of the new features come to each of the different platforms.

Apple’s new focus on Mac gaming (spoiler alert: they blame Intel for everything)

You can watch the full video below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: