First M2 benchmarks show speed boost over original M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Pre-orders for the new M2 MacBook Pro officially open on Friday, with the first orders slated to arrive on July 24. Ahead of that release, new benchmarks have popped up showcasing our first look at the performance gains offered by the all-new M2 chip. As usual, the results seem to corroborate Apple’s claims…

First M2 chip benchmarks

Apple provided some claims for M2 performance at WWDC, saying it offers some notable gains over the previous-generation M1 chip: an 18% faster CPU, a 35% more powerful GPU, and a 40% faster Neural Engine. The benchmarks that have emerged on Geekbench today show that Apple’s claims are pretty accurate.

First spotted by Vadim Yuryev, the benchmarks show that the M2 chip in the MacBook Pro clocks in at 3.49% compared to the M1’s speed of 3.2GHz. Single-core performance with the M2 is around 11.56% faster than the M1 chip, while multi-core performance is up by around 19.45%.

These benchmark results likely surfaced from members of the press who have M2 MacBook Pro review units. We expect reviews to be published sometime early next week, before the first orders arrive to buyers on Friday.

It’s important to keep in mind that while M2 chip powers both the new MacBook Pro and the redesigned MacBook Air, benchmark results and performance could end up being a little bit different.

The MacBook Pro features an active cooling system, while the MacBook Air is completely fan-less. The cool system of the MacBook Pro will allow it to sustain higher performance for longer periods of time, while the MacBook Air will have to throttle itself to to avoid overheating.

What are your thoughts on the performance gains offered by the new M2 chip? Are you planning to buy the new MacBook Pro or MacBook Air? Let us know down in the comments!

