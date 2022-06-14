Apple opening pre-orders for M2 MacBook Pro on Friday ahead of redesigned MacBook Air launch

Pre-orders begin this Friday, June 17 at 5 a.m. PT for the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro. You can shop for the device on apple.com, the Apple Store app, and through Apple Authorized Resellers. Orders will start arriving to customers around the world on Friday, June 24.

At the WWDC 2022 opening keynote last week, Apple introduced the newest generation of Apple Silicon with the M2 chip. In addition to redesigning the MacBook Air with an M2 chip, Apple announced the upgraded version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The computer includes up to 24GB of memory, ProRes acceleration, and up to 20 hours of battery life. An update for the 13-inch MacBook Pro was unexpected for some as Apple already has 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros in the Mac lineup. Pricing is the same, as the 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 for the base model.

Apple must not be expecting any supply chain delays as pre-orders for the M2 MacBook Pro are due to arrive within a week. No word yet on when pre-orders for the M2 MacBook Air begin; all we know is they begin in July.

Do you plan on pre-ordering a 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro or are you holding out for an M2 MacBook Air?

